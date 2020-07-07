Ward County Commissioners approve $250K to NDSU seed conditioning facility

A quarter of a million dollars in Ward County will soon go toward producing high-quality seeds for farmers.

County commissioners approved the money to go toward the NDSU Extension Center’s seed conditioning facility. It will clean the seeds, remove diseased seeds from the pile and make sure the foundation seeds farmers put in the ground are good quality.

The Extension Center provides seed to about 300 farmers each year.

“This county is going to benefit from it immensely. All the farmers will and you as well because they produce seed that is the best seed for the food,” said Dave Miller, Donnybrook farmer.

The county commission will determine how much will be budgeted each year during the budget hearing. The estimated total cost of the project is $2.25 million.

Commissioner Jim Rostad suggested the money set aside for weather modification be used for this instead.