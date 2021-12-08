Ward County Commissioners approve bid to replace collapsed bridge over Mouse River

Work could soon begin on the bridge that collapsed last summer in Ward County after commissioners voted to accept a bid for a replacement.

Swingen Construction won the bid to replace the bridge on the Ward-McHenry County line.

Last year, an overweight truck caused the bridge to fall.

Now a new one will be constructed at a projected cost of more than $1.9 million.

County Engineer Dana Larsen says the bridge will be paid for using federal funds.

“That was 100% local dollars to pay for those engineering designs and some the earlier work but as far as replacement of the structure that will be federal funds and local county funds to pay for both the construction and the construction engineering,” said Larsen.

Larsen says there are ongoing talks about insurance paying for the reconstruction of the bridge.

He estimates the bridge could be back up by the summer of next year.