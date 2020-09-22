Ward County Commissioners approve county engineer to apply for federal funding to replace bridges

A few bridges are getting some much needed TLC over the next six years.

At the Ward County Commission meeting, commissioners gave approval to the county engineer to apply for federal funding.

The $6 million would replace all three bridges which are located on township roads.

One bridge is east of Sawyer, another is near the U.S. 2 and 52 interchange, and the third is upstream of Burlington.

“We want to make sure as a county, we’re supplying a good infrastructure, and getting these three bridges replaced over the Souris River and Des Lacs River is a long-term goal in our transportation plan,” said Dana Larsen, Ward County engineer.

Two of them were built in the 1940s and the other in the 50s.

All three are still being used today and will be until they’re replaced.

Every bridge in the state is inspected every two years.

