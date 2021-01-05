Ward County Commissioners approve rapid testing for jail & county staff; continue partnership with rural counties to house inmates

The Ward County jail will continue its partnership with three rural counties to hold inmates.

McHenry, Renville and Burke County have used the jail for the last 20+ years.

On Tuesday, the Ward County Commission voted to extend it.

“Well, that they don’t have a facility of their own, so we can actually provide that service for them,” said Paul Olthoff, major at the detention center.

Also at Tuesday’s commission meeting, commissioners approved the use of rapid testing for both county workers and jail inmates.

Sheriff Bob Roed says the speedy results will be especially useful at the jail.

Officers who transport inmates must test negative before they can be around them.

It will also help with identifying inmates with the virus.

“If somebody’s exhibiting symptoms in the jail and we can rapid test them and that would give us at least a better indication than we have right now. We can also if they were around other inmates, we could test all the inmates in that pod,” Roed said.

The Sheriff’s Deputy Association of North Dakota will pay for the $185 license so Ward County staff can self-administer the tests.