Ward County Commissioners approve Sheriff’s Department to order UV light to clean, sterilize jail

Technology found in many hospitals will soon be coming to the Ward County Jail.

The Ward County Commission OK’d a plan for the Sheriff’s Department to purchase a $35,000 UV light.

It will be used to sanitize cell blocks.

Sheriff Bob Roed says this device will do a deeper clean than chemicals can.

“It’s important to be able to sanitize those areas and even if we have an inmate who’s ill, especially with the coronavirus or something like that, we would be able to sanitize the cell itself along with the entire day room,” Roed said.

Sheriff Roed says the device is being paid for by the inmate betterment fund.

That’s made up of money used by inmates to buy commissary, video calls and other items.