Ward County Commissioners approve Sheriff’s Department’s request for more security cameras

Ward County buildings are getting new security cameras.

Right now, there are areas of the courthouse, jail and Ward County administration building that aren’t under surveillance.

Another area that will have security cameras is the crosswalks on 3rd St. SE. Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed says these new cameras are needed as there have been instances of people using these spots to talk to juveniles at the detention center.

“It’ll provide better safety for the public coming and going across the street and for the staff as they’re coming and going to work. It’s all in the name of safety and then a certain amount of security,” Roed said.

Ward County Commissioners approved $17,000 expense at Tuesday’s meeting. The money will come from the Sheriff’s Dept. extradition budget.

