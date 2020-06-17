Ward County Commissioners approved Ward County Sheriff’s Department to purchase riot gear

Riot gear is something the Ward County Sheriff’s Department doesn’t have, but in light of recent protests and riots, they decided it was decided it’s something they should have on hand.

On Tuesday, the Ward County Commission met and approved Sheriff Bob Roed’s request to purchase gear for his department.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Office will receive 40 riot helmets and 20 riot shields.

“Certain current state of events, the things were happening in Fargo, they were asking if we could have officers on standby to go down there if they needed help. We had no shortage of officers willing to do it, but I have a shortage of equipment to issue them,” Roed said.

Altogether, the equipment will cost $8,480. The money will come from the department’s asset forfeiture account.