Ward County Commissioners change reopening date for facilities

Commissioners in Ward County voted to change the reopening date for the county’s facilities. In continuing coverage on a special commission meeting a couple of weeks ago, commissioners decided to move reopening from May 31 to June 15 to protect election workers.

The change came after Ward County staff tested positive for COVID-19. A mass re-testing conducted on Friday found no positives.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Shelly Weppler said she wanted to keep the June 15 reopening to make sure election workers are not affected by COVID-19.

The 15 would be after canvassing of ballots is complete.

“We have a unique election happening right now and that we have never had it by mail only. That is making a lot of differences, so in this regard, I think that it just makes sense to go until the 15th and open back up,” Weppler said.

But other commissioners disagreed and voiced some frustrations about the situation as a whole.

“We’re not doctors, none of us. We’re all basing this on what someone else tells us to think or we think on our own. And, to assume that not waiting till the 15th is not due diligence, is kind of offensive to somebody that thinks otherwise. And I’m that somebody,” said John Fjeldahl, Ward County Chairman.

“We’ve got these experts on national TV telling us, ‘You gotta do this. You gotta do that.’ And everybody, just like a bunch of sheep, following in line and I just have a real problem with that,” said Alan Walter, Ward County Commissioner.

After more discussion, the Commission unanimously voted ‘yes’ on a June 11 reopening which is next Thursday.