Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Ward County Commissioners change reopening date for facilities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Commissioners in Ward County voted to change the reopening date for the county’s facilities. In continuing coverage on a special commission meeting a couple of weeks ago, commissioners decided to move reopening from May 31 to June 15 to protect election workers. 

The change came after Ward County staff tested positive for COVID-19. A mass re-testing conducted on Friday found no positives.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Shelly Weppler said she wanted to keep the June 15 reopening to make sure election workers are not affected by COVID-19. 

The 15 would be after canvassing of ballots is complete. 

“We have a unique election happening right now and that we have never had it by mail only. That is making a lot of differences, so in this regard, I think that it just makes sense to go until the 15th and open back up,” Weppler said.

But other commissioners disagreed and voiced some frustrations about the situation as a whole.

“We’re not doctors, none of us. We’re all basing this on what someone else tells us to think or we think on our own. And, to assume that not waiting till the 15th is not due diligence, is kind of offensive to somebody that thinks otherwise. And I’m that somebody,” said John Fjeldahl, Ward County Chairman.

“We’ve got these experts on national TV telling us, ‘You gotta do this. You gotta do that.’ And everybody, just like a bunch of sheep, following in line and I just have a real problem with that,” said Alan Walter, Ward County Commissioner.

After more discussion, the Commission unanimously voted ‘yes’ on a June 11 reopening which is next Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"

RHDV

Thumbnail for the video titled "RHDV"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20"

Robert One Minute 6-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-2"

New Salem Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Track & Field"

Troy Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troy Olson"

Peace in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace in Minot"

Canola Flea Beetle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Canola Flea Beetle"

Penny Sales Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penny Sales Tax"

Fargo Cleaning Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Cleaning Up"

Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF"

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Service"

Fenner Family Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fenner Family Fundraiser"

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge