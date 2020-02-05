Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Ward County Commissioners pushing for sales tax extension

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We now know of one item that will likely appear on the June ballot for voters in Ward County.

This week, the Ward County Commission voted to send the decision on whether to extend a half-percent sales tax to voters. That money is used to pay for road projects in the county, and for bonds used for the construction of city buildings.

The sales tax was first approved in 2012. It’s set to expire late in the year 2022 unless voters approve the extension. We spoke to one commissioner who said this decision could prevent a more difficult one.

“Knowing that the sales tax currently in place is going to expire before the bonds are paid off, it has to be paid off by property taxes, if we font extend this tax,” said John Fjeldahl, Ward County Commissioner.

The ordinance must go through a second reading before commissioners place it on the June ballot. If approved by voters, the tax will be extended out until the year 2042.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5"

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm"

UMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMC"

How Is Hoarfrost Made?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Is Hoarfrost Made?"

High School Basketball 2.4.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.4.20"

Jack Steckler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jack Steckler"

St. Mary's Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Girls Bball"

Dickinson State of City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State of City"

Rural Grocers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocers"

Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flood Risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Risk"

Recreational Marijuana Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recreational Marijuana Hearing"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Mount Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mount Fargo"

Williston Welding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Welding"

Welding Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Welding Program"

Millennial Farmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Millennial Farmer"

Treasure Hunt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasure Hunt"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge