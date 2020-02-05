Ward County Commissioners pushing for sales tax extension

We now know of one item that will likely appear on the June ballot for voters in Ward County.

This week, the Ward County Commission voted to send the decision on whether to extend a half-percent sales tax to voters. That money is used to pay for road projects in the county, and for bonds used for the construction of city buildings.

The sales tax was first approved in 2012. It’s set to expire late in the year 2022 unless voters approve the extension. We spoke to one commissioner who said this decision could prevent a more difficult one.

“Knowing that the sales tax currently in place is going to expire before the bonds are paid off, it has to be paid off by property taxes, if we font extend this tax,” said John Fjeldahl, Ward County Commissioner.

The ordinance must go through a second reading before commissioners place it on the June ballot. If approved by voters, the tax will be extended out until the year 2042.