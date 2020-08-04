Ward County Courthouse trials rescheduled after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Ward County officials have suspended all trials through August 21 after a courthouse employee tested positive for COVID-19.

At Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, State’s Attorney Roza Larson says trials happening this week and the weeks to come will have to be rescheduled, which she says is going to put a lot of pressure on her office.

“The priority again will be the speedy trial demands and then the ones that have been in custody and moving forward that way. If they continue, and I don’t know how long that will be, but if they continue to have like this week, where they originally had four judges having jury trials, that is something they will not be able to sustain for a long period of time,” Larson said.

Court trials are scheduled to resume August 24.