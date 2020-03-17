Live Now
Ward County declares local health emergency over coronavirus

Ward County officials have declared a health emergency in part due to the state’s single positive COVID-19 virus case located in the county.

The purpose of the declaration is to make the county eligible for federal funds related to coronavirus prevention and containment efforts.

Under the declaration, Ward County can be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of costs that aren’t otherwise covered by other federal government services and agencies.

“Emergencies such as this can be quick to overwhelm our local capability, specifically in regard to overtime pay for our public health and medical professionals,” said Ward County Director of Emergency Management Jennifer Wiechmann. “This declaration is meant to help alleviate those costs through the federal funding being made available.”

