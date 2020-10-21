Ward County dive team receives $13K from Homeland Security Grant

$13,000 from a Homeland Security Grant will allow the Ward County Dive team to purchase important equipment.

Wet suits and regulators are just some of the items the team can buy with it.

This grant is different than others because the county doesn’t have to provide any money. The necessary purchases are 100 percent covered by this grant.

“It helps out the dive team a lot, which, they get all of their funding from the county and it’s pretty minimal. So, they work a lot through grants to purchase new equipment and the equipment that they have is expensive,” said Jennifer Wiechmann, Ward County Emergency Manager.

The dive team is currently in the process of getting bids for the equipment.