Ward County Emergency Management announces storm shelter locations

Storm season is in full swing during the summer months, and it’s always good to have safe place to go during a weather emergency.

Ward County Emergency Management announced areas within the county where people can go in the event of severe weather.

Some homes in Ward County are not storm-ready, so the shelters allow for everyone to have a safe place for themselves and loved ones.

The director also suggests downloading the app called Hyper-Reach, which will provide you with an alert along with the nearest storm shelter’s location.

“Let’s say we have a tornado warning in Des Lacs, what we can do is if you’ve signed up for it we can triangulate a little area that’s going to be affected and let them know — take cover now or get to this place where the shelter is,” Ward County Emergency Management Director Jennifer Wiechmann said.

To learn where the nearest storm shelter in Ward County is for you, click here. Also, click here for more information on how to sign up for Hyper-Reach.