MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A free sports medicine clinic is being offered by the Ward County Emergency Management Department.

According to a news release, the clinic is supposed to help educate athletic and recreation sports programs to be better prepared for emergencies.

The clinic is being held at the Ward County Administration Building on August 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. Seating is limited.

Robyn Gust is a certified athletic trainer who will lead the clinic and have presentations from additional Ward County Emergency agencies like Minot Dispatch, Minot Fire Department, Minot Police Department, Trinity First Response Ground, Ward County Sheriff’s Department, and more.

The presentations will include what their role is and the challenges they face when someone calls 911 for help.

The topics include emergency planning, concussion discussion, ‘I called 911 now what,’ unconscious athlete care, preparing for the heat, and more.

This clinic is for coaches, school administrators, recreation sports programs, or anyone who is involved in working with organized sports.

If you would like more information about the clinic, you can contact the Ward County Emergency Management office at (701) 857-6562.