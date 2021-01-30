Ward County Emergency Manager gets helping hand from new assistant

Jennifer Wiechmann’s daily routine as Ward County Emergency Manager, consists of handling things like emergency weather notifications and planning.

“The emergency operations plan the hazard mitigation plan we’re just there to kind of run things that FEMA might come into town for,” Wiechmann said.

As emergencies can come without warning, it’s important to have all hands on-deck. So,when Jennifer got the opportunity to enlist the help of her daughter Gemma, she was all for it.

“I had to work on Christmas Eve and her dad works on the Air Force Base cause he’s in the military so and he works in a vault you can’t bring kids into to it was either I take her to work or we try to figure out something else,” Wiechmann said.

Jennifer decided to share the news of a new staff member on Facebook, and says it got quite the reaction.

“I think the posts we see the most engagement with are actually the ones with her not our warnings about space heaters or ya know checking the batteries on your smoke alarm,” Wiechmann said.

So far Gemma has gotten to read paperwork, do some filing, and even got a tour of the building.

Overall, Jennifer just hopes the fun social media posts can bring some laughter, and peak some interest.

“Just trying to find like happy fun things to share on Facebook so people can have a laugh and maybe be a little more interested in in emergency management and what it is that we do why are we bringing kids to the office, things like that,” Wiechmann said.

Wiechmann says the department does have an actual adult intern, but he appreciates all of the fun Gemma brings to the office.