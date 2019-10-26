Ward County Farmers Encouraged to Voice their Opinions at this years Farmers Meeting

Local Farmers are gearing up for an annual State-wide meeting..
Ward county farmers Union is set to hold it this Sunday at Four-Thirty p.m. at the North Dakota State Extension Center in Minot.

It’s highly encouraged for all members to attend..

New officers will be elected, policies will be discussed, and delegates will be chosen to attend the state convention. This is also an opportunity for Farmers Union members to voice their opinions and concerns to be taken to state and national farmers boards, in light of a particularly tough year.

“We’re encouraging producers to make their voices heard to our leaders. Especially in Washington D.C. about the plight that farmers are going through right now. So, it’s important if you don’t speak up then the politicians really don’t know what all strife is happening in the rural areas. Robert Finken, Vice President of Ward County Farmers Union

Finken says after the meeting they will host a Halloween party for the community families to enjoy.

