Ward County health officials share sobering words about rise in coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases continue to rise across North Dakota. Local health officials in Ward County held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to update people on where the county lies, with its cases.

“We North Dakotans are in crisis,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sather, Trinity Health.

“The situation is bad. There’s no other way to put it milder,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe, infectious disease.

Health officials agree the 14 day rolling average for the seven counties that First District Health Unit serves, indicates a critical risk. In Ward County alone, there are 1,155 cases and with only a population of a little more than 67,000 people, they say it’s alarming.

“Reality is that covid will take and become the third leading cause of death this year across our country,” Sather said.

Reducing the spread is something health officials have been asking the community to do for the last seven months.

“Folks need to remember this isn’t about just an individual. This is the health, this is the well-being, psychological and then economic impacts to the community,” said Shaun Sipma, Minot Mayor.

“Our priority continues to be to limit the spread of the virus while assuring our businesses and schools can continue to function,” said Lisa Clute, executive officer.

If the state goes into critical, it’s still up to business owners to comply with the ND Smart Restart recommendations. But, if things continue to get worse…

“If we see critical care being compromised, as we are dangerously close, there is the real chance that other actions will have to be taken either at the state level or local level, that if we can’t provide adequate health care for our community. We don’t want that. Nobody wants that,” Sipma said.

And Doctor Sather agrees. He shared what other medical professionals have told him.

“What I’ve heard multiple people say, unsolicited, when I get them in a private conversation is, ‘I have to watch someone suffocate to death every day. And sometimes, several times a day.’ The toll of this disease is not known by the public,” Sather said.

“Every person that died from this disease is a preventable death,” said Nwaigwe.

Mayor Sipma says he and other staff are working on ideas to help businesses be compliant with the ND Smart guidelines–while still maintaining their business models.