Ward County Jail, Fargo VA partner to offer video chats to incarcerated veterans

While a veteran is incarcerated, he or she does not receive any of his or her benefits: things like medical and psychological expenses.

Right now, the Ward County Jail partners with the V.A. hospital in Fargo to do telephone visits.

But the County Commission approved on Tuesday an agreement with the V.A. to offer video chats.

Veterans in jail will be given iPads to meet virtually with their V.A. reps.

The Ward County Sheriff hopes this will help veterans avoid re-offenses and homelessness after serving their time.

“It’s, you know, a scenario that we’re really concerned with. We hate to see the homeless veterans or veterans that are slipping through the cracks, I guess, and caught in the system and not getting the help that they deserve,” Bob Roed said.

He says it will also shorten the process for re-entering society, they won’t have to backtrack to set up appointments, they will already be set up for them.

