The bookmobile provides a convenient way for people who otherwise can’t get to the library to have access to books.

For many years, Ward County’s bookmobile has served school kids, those in rural parts of the county and adults in senior centers.

It also provides library services to people in Mountrail County but managers say it’s time for a new one,

as the current one is old and breaks down too often.

“Their school libraries are satisfying but they don’t quite have the budget that we do so we can give them more opportunities to read. Older patrons who can’t get to town quite as often still have access to a bookmobile and they still have access to our databases, they have access to our electronic books,” said Library Director Kerrianne Boetcher.

The bookmobile began sometime in 1960 in Ward County and later expanded to Mountrail County. A new van could cost up to $300,000 and could take about a year to arrive.

Bookmobile services currently aren’t available as it’s undergoing repairs.