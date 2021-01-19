Ward County Library’s bookmobile receives Wheelie Award for the third straight year

For the third year in a row, the Ward County Library has received the “Wheelie Award” for its bookmobile.

The state library award honors the bookmobile that travels and distributes the most in the state.

In 2019, the state’s 10 bookmobiles served 45 percent of North Dakota’s population with books, traveled nearly 8,000 and made more than 3,300 stops.

The Ward County Library director says the repeat win feels good.

“It is awesome! It’s more a statement of how good our bookmobile people are just because they’re the ones out there, they’re the ones convincing the kids to pick books. Even with COVID this past year, it’s been great how many of them are like, ‘I am so glad the bookmobile is coming this year!'” said Kerri Boetcher.

