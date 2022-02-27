A 23-year-old man from Donnybrook, ND was pronounced dead Saturday night after he drove head-on into a semi-truck on Highway 52 around 10:15 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 23-year-old was traveling north on Highway 52, about 11 miles south of Carpio, in his 2021 GMC Sierra when he left his lane and entered the southbound lane, striking the semi, a 2015 Freightliner, head-on.

Upon impact, the semi ignited and came to rest in a ditch. The driver was not injured.

The Donnybrook man was pronounced dead on the scene. The NDHP did not release the name of the man.

Highway 52 was temporarily shut down and traffic was re-routed.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.