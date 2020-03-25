Live Now
Ward County Officials To Hold Joint-Meetings Regarding COVID-19

With so far three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ward County, officials address plans moving forward.

City and County officials addressed in a joint-conference on Tuesday at Minot City Hall that they are trying to stay on top of things before they get worse.

Officials continue to emphasize that times are changing and nothing is ever permanent, so, it’s important for everyone to continually check North Dakota Department of Health’s recommendations and tune into, what started on Tuesday, March 24, weekly meetings.

“In order for this community to survive and in order for the health of this community to protect the health of this community we need your help so please follow the recommendations,” Executive Officer of First District Health Unit, Lisa Clute said.

All press conferences regarding COVID-19 will be held every Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The briefings will be streamed live on the city of Minot’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
They will also be streamed live on the KX News website.

