Ward County one step closer to having clearer, more reliable 911 calls

Clearer, more reliable 911 calls are one step closer to becoming a reality for North Dakotans.

Ward County Commissioners recently spent $453,000 to pay for new 911 infrastructure.

It’s a statewide effort by emergency responders and dispatchers.

By upgrading radios and antennas to operate at a higher, more clear frequency, Ward County’s 911 coordinator says you’ll be better served in an emergency.

“Anything that we can do to improve the 911 services, we’re going to do. And this is a portion of that. It’s all to improve the 911 system and serve the public better. That’s the objective of this project or any other project that we undertake,” said Larry Haug, 911 coordinator with Ward County.

The total cost of the statewide project is more than $200 million.

Police departments, fire departments and ambulance services all have to purchase their own equipment.