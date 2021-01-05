Ward County one step closer to having clearer, more reliable 911 calls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clearer, more reliable 911 calls are one step closer to becoming a reality for North Dakotans.

Ward County Commissioners recently spent $453,000 to pay for new 911 infrastructure.

It’s a statewide effort by emergency responders and dispatchers.

By upgrading radios and antennas to operate at a higher, more clear frequency, Ward County’s 911 coordinator says you’ll be better served in an emergency.

“Anything that we can do to improve the 911 services, we’re going to do. And this is a portion of that. It’s all to improve the 911 system and serve the public better. That’s the objective of this project or any other project that we undertake,” said Larry Haug, 911 coordinator with Ward County.

The total cost of the statewide project is more than $200 million.

Police departments, fire departments and ambulance services all have to purchase their own equipment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Minot K9

KX Convo: Kylie Oversen

State of the State Recap

Dem-NPL Response

First Responders

Bike Race

Trees Drying Out

Parking Lot Sales

2021 State of the State

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Come for a vaccine, stay for a proposal: Beresford health care couple engaged

NB

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/5/21

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/5

Light snow accumulation and warm temperatures

MyMy Sauce

Class B Boy's Basketball

Class B Girl's Basketball

Our Redeemer's Girl's Basketball

Vaccine Groups

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories