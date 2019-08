Pictured left to right: Mary Soucie, North Dakota State Librarian; and Kerrianne Boetcher, Director of the Ward County Public Library

The Ward County Public Library won the 2019 Wheelie Award for their “outstanding” service beyond the walls of the library. The Wheelie Award was presented by the North Dakota State Library.

The Wheelie is awarded to the library whose bookmobile has the best overall performance regarding circulation, stops made and miles traveled.

Librarian Kerrianne Boetcher was presented with the Wheelie Award at the Summer Summit Workshop, hosted by the North Dakota State Library, on Aug. 21, 2019.