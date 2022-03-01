Improved communication is one of the few things that was updated in Ward County’s 2022 Emergency Operations Plan.

The emergency plan is the result of collaborative work among agencies from various levels of government.

More than 30 agencies at state, city and county levels come together each year to review the Emergency Operations Plan.



“We take obviously a large emphasis on first response agencies whether it’s law enforcement, EMS or fire, they’re kind of our main players when it comes to an EOP but we also like to include, you know, critical infrastructure partners,” said Director of Emergency Management Jennifer Wiechmann.



Each year, the plan is reviewed to reflect any changes in public safety if any. At the peak of the pandemic, Wiechmann said the county’s communication strategy was adjusted.



“Our response as emergency management within the realm of the COVID-19 pandemic was actually a lot more public information. So we’re actually in the process of reviewing our communications plan and eventually, it will reflect within our emergency operations plan but at this time the focus has actually been a lot more on communication and how that works,” said Wiechmann.

First District Health Unit, the Salvation Army and the Roosevelt Park Zoo are a few of the organizations that make the list of partners who respond to incidents.



Emergency Preparedness Coordinator of FDHU Jose Estrada said, “I believe that we’re prepared because we continuously meet and we continuously exercise our responses on a lot of these situations.”

Estrada said the plan allows all of the agencies and organizations to know each other and their responsibilities in any given situation.



“It’s always hard to come into an emergency situation where you don’t know the people. With this training, and the plan and support it kinda gives an insight into each one of the partners on what is the capability of the other,” he added.



The emergency response guide is designed to save lives in public health, hazardous and disaster situations.

It measures agency resources and their ability to assess, collaborate and respond adequately to any given situation.

The operations plan covers all 12 cities within Ward County and it is also now publicly available.