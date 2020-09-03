Ward County receives $1.3M from CARES Act for first responders salaries

Ward County will soon receive a large amount of federal dollars.

The county will receive $1.3 million from the CARES Act to go toward the salaries of first responders.

The funds will cover the pay of Ward County Sheriff’s Department workers and the county jail for the months of March through August.

County Commissioner Alan Walter says the pandemic has been hard on everyone, but if anyone else deserved this, it would be first responders.

“They do their job everyday and with COVID-19 it throws some new twist in what they have to do and how they have to handle things,” said Walter.

Walter says the money will be shown in next year’s budget.

They will also receive another $500,000 in CARES Act funding.