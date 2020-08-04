Ward County releases preliminary 2021 budget

The budget requests are around $2 million less than the 2020 budget.

For 2021, it’s expected to be a little more than $55 million. But, the cash on hand is down $3,890,484, which has increased the property taxes to around $38 for a $200,000 home, for example.

“After our estimated statements come out, which will come out sometime late in August, we are held to that amount or lower. We can’t go up from that. So, you may see an increase from last year on the estimate, but just know that could potentially stay the same or go down depending on some other decisions that will be made,” said Marisa Haman, interim auditor/treasurer.

That is an estimate for just the county’s portion. That doesn’t include the city, school or park taxes.

The final budget is expected sometime this fall.