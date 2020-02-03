Ward County Represented at Badlands Roundup District Archery Match

Twenty-eight Ward County 4-H youth participated in the Badlands Roundup District Archery Match held in Watford City on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Indoor Archery Matches are split up by age and bow type divisions. Ages are Beginner eight to 10; Junior 11 to 13; Senior 14 to 18; with Masters who are at least 14 years old and have qualified for the National contest. Barebow and Freestyle are the bow types. Barebow has no sights or releases and Freestyle has either a sight or a release.

Winning the Masters Freestyle division was Ethan Myers, Minot, with a score of 299. In the Senior Freestyle division Tate Novodvorsky, Douglas, placed third with a score of 292.

Also representing Ward County were Karter Myers, Jacob Saunders and Ethan Johnson, all of Minot. The team of Novodvorsky, Myers, Saunders and Johnson placed third in the Senior Freestyle division.

In the Senior Barebow division, Novodvorsky placed fourth with a score of 249. Johnso, placed seventh with a score of 232. Myers also scored 232 and placed eighth. Saunders placed 10th with a score of 224.

Competing in the Junior Freestyle division and receiving sixth place was Teagan Strilcov, Minot, with a score of 130.

Brooklyn Bloms, Carpio, placed ninth with a score of 128.

Also representing Ward County were Miranda Novodvorsky, Douglas; Peyton Helwig, Kenmare; Clay Carpenter, Granville; Vanessa Fransen, Makoti; Layne Korgel, Collin Mindt and Makayla Johnson, all of Minot.

The team of Strilcov, Bloms, Novodvorsky and Helwig placed third in the Junior Freestyle division.

In the Junior Barebow division, Novodvorsky received third place and scored 246. Bloms placed fourth with a score of 244.

Also representing Ward County were Korgel, Baylee Bahnsen, Minot, and Johnson. The team of Novodvorsky, Bloms, Korgel and Bahnsen placed thirrd in the Junior Barebow division.

In the Beginner Freestyle division Olivia Johnson, Minot, received third place with a score of 116. Cole Whitcher, Minot, placed fifth with a score of 110. Tyson Perdue, Minot, placed sixth with a score of 106.

Bloms placed 10th with a score of 83. Also representing Ward County were Faith Carpenter, Granville; Elise Helwig, Kenmare; Ty Murphy, Gage Schenfisch and Ryia Beeter, all from Minot. The team of O. Johnson, Whitcher, Perdue and Bloms placed second in the Beginner Freestyle division.

Winning the Beginner Barebow division was Brynlee Bloms, with a score of 239. Also representing Ward County were Cheyenne Degenstein, Berthold; Beeter, Breanna Mindt, Lillyanna Wright and Reagan Bahnsen, all of Minot. The team of Bloms, Degenstein, Beeter and Mindt placed third place in the Beginner Barebow division.