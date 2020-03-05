Live Now
Ward County residents to vote on sales tax in June

We now know of one item that will appear on the June ballot for voters in Ward County — a half-percent sales tax.

This week, Ward County Commissioners voted to send the decision to voters. That money is used to pay for road projects in the county as well as bonds used for the construction of city buildings.

The sales tax was first approved in 2012 and is set to expire late in 2022. We spoke with one commissioner who said the decision could prevent a more difficult one.

“The current tax goes on until 2022. After that, we would have to increase real estate taxes to finish paying off the bonds for the construction of the buildings that we did. The roads would not be improved,” said Alan Walter, Ward County Commissioner.

If the sales tax is approved by voters, it would be extended until the year 2042.

