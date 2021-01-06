Ward County schools receive grant to purchase 250 first aid kits

You don’t know how much you need it until you don’t have it.

We’re talking about first aid kits. And schools in Ward County have many more on hand, thanks to a recent grant.

The $5,500 Community Investment Grant from Enbridge paid for 250 first aid kits.

Schools in Velva, Minot and Bowbells are just a few of the recipients. South Prairie school received 25 of them.

“You’re always amazed at the support you get from your local patrons and when businesses like Enbridge step up. They’re a nationally known company but to keep it at the local level and to support us locally, it’s just something we can’t thank them enough for all the schools in Ward county that they stepped to the plate and helped out,” said Superintendent Wayne Stanley.

A little more than 11,900 students go to these schools. 

