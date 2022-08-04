Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Around 8 a.m. Thursday, a crash resulted in one person being airlifted to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2000 Kenworth Truck Tractor was traveling south on Highway 83 while a 2012 Ford Escape was traveling east on Highway 23 when the Ford stopped at the intersection and proceeded through crossing the south lanes of Highway 83.

The Kenworth truck, driven by a 62-year-old man from Bismarck, hit the driver’s side of the Ford, driven by a 19-year-old man from Dunseith.

The driver of the Ford was airlifted to Trinity Hospital with serious injuries.