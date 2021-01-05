Ward County Sheriff believes K-9 Baxi has prevented a possible 170,000 overdoses in six months

It’s been a little more than six months since K-9 Baxi was hired on at the Ward County Sheriff’s Department and he’s been pretty busy.

Baxi has helped more than 40 times and in 18 arrests.

He has detected 55.6 grams of methamphetamine, 38.5 grams of heroin and a small amount of cocaine.

One of his biggest accomplishments is getting $350,000 worth of fentanyl off the streets.

Sheriff Bod Roed believes this dog has prevented a possible 170,000 overdoses, which is why Baxi is so valuable to the Sheriff’s Department.

“He provides the probable cause to obtain search warrants and things like that, so without his alert on some of these cases, these drugs would just keeping slipping through and they’d still be in the community,” Roed said.

Baxi hasn’t just been busy getting drugs off the street.

He also goes around to the schools to visit with kids and is available for other agencies to use when they need a K-9.