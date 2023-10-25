MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who hit and injured a motorcycle driver with their car and then fled the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the hit-and-run occurred on September 13 around 9:52 a.m. on Ward County Road 15 near Green Thumb Greenhouse.

They are now asking the public for help in locating the striking vehicle. They believe that the vehicle is a 2009-2014 Ford F-150, with driver’s side damage. Debris at the scene of the crash included pieces of a Ford driver’s side mirror assembly and a Ford wheel center cap.

Not the actual evidence (Photos Courtesy: Ward County Sheriff’s Department)

If you are aware of someone with this make/model of pickup that sustained similar damage around this time frame, please contact Detective Nicholas Wooster at 701-857-6500. Tips may also be sent anonymously to the Sheriff Department’s Tip411 tip line by texting number 847411, keyword NDWARD and then the message.