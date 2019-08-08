Ward County Sheriff’s Department fundraising for a K-9

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is fundraising for its first K-9 officer. The dog would be trained for drug detection.

Right now, the department is using the Minot Police Department’s K-9s.

Getting a K-9 would allow the Sheriff’s Department to visit rural schools to check for drugs and provide protection.

Since the Sheriff’s Department has never had a K9–the cost of starting the program is higher.

They have to raise over $29,000.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes. Whether it’s a fundraising event, throw pies at me, or sit in a dunking booth, whatever it’s going to take to raise this money,” said Bob Roed, Ward County Sheriff.

“It’s not part of the budget and what we’re trying to do, is we’re trying to provide this service to the community without burdening the taxpayers any more,” said Roed.

The Sheriff’s Department says they are accepting donations from the public, if you’d like to donate to the cause, First International Bank and Trust has a special K9 account set up.