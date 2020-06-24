Ward County Sheriff’s Department has a new furry deputy in town

There’s a new deputy in town at the Ward County Sheriff’s Office and Wednesday is his first night on the job.

But, that’s not all — Baxi is actually the department’s first K-9, ever. He’s trained to detect narcotics, able to do general tracking and felon apprehension.

The total cost to get the department a K-9 was $30,000 which was all funded through donations.

“It’s been a long time coming. We’re used to using other department’s K-9s and there’s been times we haven’t been able to get one. So now being able to have our own dog and get out there and work vehicles with our own K-9, it’s going to be awesome,” said Michael Miller, K-9 Deputy.

The one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois is the youngest dog to graduate from the training.