Ward County Sheriff’s Department has plan in place if inmates test positive for COVID-19

During last week’s mass testing event in Minot, two Ward County employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A mass testing event is scheduled for Friday, May 29 to re-test Trinity staff, Ward County staff, inmates and Minot Police Department.

At Ward County’s weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Sheriff Bob Roed said if an inmate does test positive, they have a plan in place.

“We do have four cell blocks in the old jail that have been set aside, sanitized and ready-to-go. So, if something like that were to come up, we do have the ability to isolate those particular inmates in their own cell or their own cell block,” Roed said.

He said staff at the jail are wearing masks and gloves at work.

And, some inmates have been tested, but all the results have been negative.