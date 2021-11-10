Ward County Sheriff’s Department looking for runaway girl

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a runaway girl.

Glenna Lee Rue was last seen at a facility in northwest Minot, ND on November 8th, 2021. Rue voluntarily walked out of the facility and left with a Native American male wearing a face covering and a baseball cap.

The male was reported to have been driving a dark Gray 4-door sedan with Turtle Mountain Tribal plates.

Glenna is a 17-year-old Native American female, weighs 150 lbs, and is 5’8” tall.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, please call the Ward County Sheriff’s Department at (701) 857-6500