Ward County Sheriff’s Department participates in training for drug trafficking

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is conducting training to slow down drug trafficking in the area.

Since May, the Ward County Narcotics Task Force has seized over 250 grams of fentanyl and close to 2,000 illegally possessed oxycodone pills. Sheriff Bob Roed says they are starting to see a rise in fentanyl, but other drugs like heroin and meth are most prevalent in the community. He says the training helps them stay up to date with the latest trends.

“To keep up on the current trends and what’s being seen on the streets the most and how it’s coming in. Whether it’s coming through the mail, the airport, or the train,” Sheriff Roed.

Sheriff Roed says the 250 grams of fentanyl being off the street eliminated potentially 83,000 fatal doses. The training teaches deputies what signs to look for on traffic stops, which may be drug traffic-related.