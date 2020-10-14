Ward County sheriff’s deputies will shave heads for breast cancer awareness fundraiser

Each year the Ward County Sheriff’s Department honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, but this year things will look a little different.

If the department raises $5,000 for the cause, two deputies will cut their hair, one going completely bald. Dep. Kayla Powers and Lt. Jennifer Olson have volunteered to make the cut if the goal can be reached. They say if it raises money for a good cause and brings in a few laughs, it’s all worth it.

“Breast cancer affects just about everybody. Whether you are diagnosed or you have a friend or a family member and anything we can do to help out I’m willing to do anything to help out,” said Powers.

All the money will go to the local cancer center in Minot. So far they’ve raised a little over $400.

