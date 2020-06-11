Ward County voters shoot down continuing in weather modification, so what happens to the money?

KX News is your Local Election Headquarters and Ward County voters made their feelings clear on whether to continue weather modification efforts.

85 percent of voters said they do not want the county to participate in cloud seeding anymore.

The $31,000 that was budgeted if the vote passed will now go in a contingency fund in the county coffers. It can be used for other projects or be carried over to the following year to help lower taxes.

Voters can suggest during September’s budget hearing how they would like that money to be used.

“I’m glad that we finally come to this result. It’s too bad we’ve been going on with this for 3-4 years debating this issue. There was always the pro-side of it thought there was way more support for it than there really turned out to be. So, now we know, I guess,” said John Fjeldahl, chairman Ward County Commission.

If voters want the county to participate in cloud seeding in the future, they would have to petition to get the measure on a ballot.