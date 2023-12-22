BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Kids around North Dakota are starting a long holiday week off from school, but Bismarck parks workers say the skating rinks aren’t ready quite yet.

On Friday morning, parks workers were once again starting to flood the rink at Jaycee Centennial Park along Century in Bismarck.

But our mild trend in December and several afternoons above freezing have made the job difficult for parks staff.

Normally, Bismarck tries to have all seven outdoor rinks open by Christmas day, but they say that won’t happen this year.

“When it does get warm out, I think the top layer starts to get a little slushy and pushes that ice around really easy if people are out skating on it,” said Bismarck Parks and Rec Operations Director David Mayer. “Then we have to work back from there and build that back up in the mornings.”

So far, Mayer says they’re hoping to have at least some of the rinks ready for families by the middle of next week. You can check the status of the outdoor rinks on the park’s website here.