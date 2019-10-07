Warm & Sunny With A Temperature Plunge To Follow

Tonight: Mostly clear with much lighter wind. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s. Westerly wind at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures will rise to the 60s. Southwesterly wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with widespread 60s and 70s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Rain and snow likely as a strong cold front sweeps through the state throughout the day. Highs will be much cooler and in the 30s and 40s. Northerly wind at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.