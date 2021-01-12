Warm temps making it easier for crews to finish projects

North Dakotans have been quick to take advantage of the warm weather to finish up various projects.

Because of it, crews working on the Blu on Broadway project in Minot are a little ahead of schedule. The low-to-moderate-income housing project will add more than 40 apartment units to South Broadway. One person we spoke to says the hard part of the project is over.

“We’re able to get the building enclosed so that way we can do a lot of the interior work. One thing about working in winter is trying to get the building enclosed as much as you can so that you can keep moving along,” said McKenzy Olson, VP of Marketing at Epic Companies.

Olson says they are now looking for businesses to occupy space in the lower half of the building.

The project is expected to be complete early this coming summer.