Warm temps making it easier for crews to finish projects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakotans have been quick to take advantage of the warm weather to finish up various projects.

Because of it, crews working on the Blu on Broadway project in Minot are a little ahead of schedule. The low-to-moderate-income housing project will add more than 40 apartment units to South Broadway. One person we spoke to says the hard part of the project is over.

“We’re able to get the building enclosed so that way we can do a lot of the interior work. One thing about working in winter is trying to get the building enclosed as much as you can so that you can keep moving along,” said McKenzy Olson, VP of Marketing at Epic Companies.

Olson says they are now looking for businesses to occupy space in the lower half of the building.
The project is expected to be complete early this coming summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Drew Wrigley

National Guard to DC

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/12

Full Time Face to Face

Baseball Practice

MPS, MSU

Vaccine Change

Blu on Broadway

Breastfeeding Bill

Violent Offense Bill

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/12/21

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/12

Tuesday: Very warm with even warmer temps to come

White Party for Tracy's Sanctuary House

White Party

NDC JAN 12

Class B Basketball

Police Calls

How Dispatch Works

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories