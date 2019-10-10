Closings
Warm winter clothing for kids

Local News

MINOT — This weather is chilly, but we know it gets a lot colder here in North Dakota.
And buying winter clothes can be expensive…

Hats, gloves, coats, snow boots and pants all really add up.
And having to buy new sizes half-way through winter because a child has hit a growth spurt can be another costly burden.

To help with cheaper options the Salvation Army has its Coats for Kids drive, which started earlier this week.

“Most of us who have children experience at some point in time where we buy winter clothing for our children and we think, ‘Alright that’ll get us through the winter,’ and we may buy it in September or October and by December, they have outgrown it because they’ve hit a growth spurt,” said mother Debbie Stahl.

Thrift stores are another good option to check out.

