Warmer temperatures cause safety concerns

By this time of year, the Lake Sakakawea reservoir is usually frozen, but most of it is still open water.

We are currently on track to break the lake’s 2012 freeze date record.

“We’ve seen very inconsistent ice conditions, not only here on the Garrison project, but across the state, and there’s numerous reports of vehicles and people going through,” said Todd Lindquist, Operation Project Manager with Army Corps of Engineers.

If you plan on going onto the frozen portions of the lake, officials are asking that you use extreme caution.

A long-range weather outlook reveals cooler temperatures could be on the way.

“There’s been a lot of talk of what’s called a sudden stratospheric warming event, which sounds complicated. Basically, that cold arctic air at the poles get displaced, and a lot of the models are hinting at some of that cold arctic air getting displaced and coming down our way,” said Meteorologist Dave Holder.

Holder says we could see those cooler temperatures by the end of the month.