Warmer weather slows down some outdoor activities

The warmer temperatures have been nice for some, but not for those who are ready to hit the ice.

Normally, Minot Parks and Recreation would open their outdoor skating rinks on Monday, but because of the seasonably warm temperatures, they’re still closed. Staff has started the put a thin layer of water down to build the ice slowly, but the recreation manager says at this point all they can do is wait.

“There are a little bit of warmer days coming up. So it’s really hard to say. I mean it will be as soon as we can possibly open them. People are anxious to do some skating but it’s really hard to say,” said Ann Nesheim.

She says it’s important to make sure they don’t rush the process so that way everyone can have a fun safe experience.

CLICK HERE for updates on when the rinks will be open.