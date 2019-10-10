Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Warming up your car safely in the winter

Local News

MINOT — This cold weather might have you wanting to warm your car up before you head out. The fire department wants to remind you how to do it safely.

We spoke to the battalion chief at the Minot Fire Department and he said
85 percent of the air that gets into your house comes from the garage.

A car that’s running for just two minutes can build up between 500 and 700 parts-per-million. And it only takes 200 parts-per-million to kill you.

Only cracking your garage isn’t enough to reduce the risk. He said you should pull it out completely and warm it up that way.

“That air can get into your house. We’ve been on many calls where someone is running their car in the garage and the carbon monoxide gets into the house. It can be deadly so that’s important to know, and take seriously,” said Glen Hardy, Minot Fire Department battalion chief.

Hardy said everyone should have a carbon monoxide detector since it is odorless, tasteless and colorless. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, nausea and shortness of breath.

