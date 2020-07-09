Washburn gives back to McLean County Sheriff’s Department

The community of Washburn is rallying together to give back to the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.

Kayla Buckley has lived in Washburn her whole life and says many of the officers in the department are also members of the community.

She decided to set up a fundraiser through the Farmers Security Bank on Main.

There, people can give donations that will be turned into Washburn bucks.

“It’s money that’s in the form of like a little paper buck and you can spend those in Washburn at any of the businesses. That way the money that we’re giving to the sheriffs, that’s going to go right back into status of our community,” shared Buckley.

Buckley says the fundraiser is going on now through the entire month of July.