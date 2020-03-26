Washington Elementary teacher parade helps students and teachers reconnect

Coronavirus
Students and teachers across North Dakota have been out of school for about two weeks now. Some teachers are delivering lunches during the week to help out and stay in touch with their students, but a new form of teacher/student engagement has emerged lately: teacher parades. 

“It’s going to mean a lot. I hope they miss us as much as we miss them,” said Taylor Dunn, fifth-grade teacher.

Teachers and staff members from Washington Elementary spent Wednesday afternoon driving along a route that students live on. Before the parade started, Dunn and other teachers couldn’t wait for it to get going. 

“They literally are all my kids. I hug them every single day I see them and I give them high-fives and they fill me just with so much energy just seeing their faces. I can’t wait to get this started,” said Disa Julius, PE teacher/coach.

“We miss our kids so much that just a chance to see them from a distance is awesome,” said Sarah Schlecht, fourth-grade teacher.

Band teacher, Evan Meiers, hopes his students are practicing their instruments, and he has another reminder for kids stuck at home.

“We miss them and want to let them know that band is greater than Tik Tok,” Meiers said.

Their cars were decorated with several messages but the main message was clear — they miss their students.

We caught up with families who say the parade was a pleasant surprise.

“All of the teachers have been so wonderful and so caring, so it’s nice that they were able to do this,” said Ariel Hirzel, mother.

“I thought it was pretty awesome. It means they haven’t forgot about the kids and that’s what it’s about, is the kids,” said Brenda Lewis, grandmother.

They honked, waved and cheered as they drove by students. 

Third-grader, Bria Thom, was especially happy to see her teacher, Mrs. Nissen. 

“I was happy to see her again because I haven’t seen her in a while,” Thom said.

Teacher or student — age doesn’t matter — EVERYONE is counting down the days until they’re back in the classroom.

If you were at the Washington Elementary teacher parade and have pictures or videos, click here to learn how you can win a $20 gift card to Main Street Books.

