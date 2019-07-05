WATCH: Bismarck boy’s final walk before organ donation

A Bismarck family is suffering the loss of their 16-year-old son after he passed away suddenly in June.

Brandon Thomsen had an asthma attack June 13 that was so severe he ended up at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The family shared the incredibly difficult journey on Facebook. Brandon passed away June 19th, but he’s leaving gifts behind.

Brandon is an organ donor, and his family says it was his decision to donate. Becky Bjerklie, Brandon’s mom told us several months ago Brandon saw the “donor” label on her driver’s license and asked about it. After Becky told him what it meant he said, “why wouldn’t everyone do it?” Brandon told his mom he wanted to put it on his license when he got it. Becky says knowing her son’s wishes made the process so much easier if that’s possible.

Brandon’s life has saved at least four others. Four people received his organs, but his tissue including bones and bone marrow were also donated, so it won’t just stop at four lives saved.

You can watch the emotional final walk as Brandon moves from his hospital room to surgery where doctors worked to donate his organs. Dozens of hospital staff lined the halls for his final walk.

The Facebook page dedicated to Brandon is called “Brandon’s Fight for a Miracle,” in one of many posts the family had these special words to share:

“This journey has had a lots of ups and downs and a ton of tears. But this journey has also taught us to always value every moment you can with your family.”

If you’d like to help donate to cover medical costs you can donate through Facebook to Brandon’s Medical Fundraiser https://www.facebook.com/donate/453487668774278/